Get Ripped: 3 Easy Abs Moves You Can Do at Home

Want to tone that tummy? Check out these abs-olutely easy moves from Bergen Wheeler, Core Fusion innovator and senior teacher at Exhale Spa in New York City. InStyle's Senior Editor Kim Peiffer took them each for a test drive, so you can work out with total confidence.

The C Curl

Step 1: Sit on the floor and position your body in a "C" curve: Lift your shoulder blades off the ground and turn out your legs with knees bent outward and your feet touching heel-to-heel.

Step 2: Extend your arms up to shoulder height, then curl forward and reach your fingers to the tops of your knees in a small upward crunch.

Step 3: Return to starting position.

The Double Knee Pull

Step 1: Sit on the floor with your knees pulled into your chest and your feet lifted off the floor. Extend your arms out along either side of your bent legs, so your fingers are pointed down toward your feet.

Step 2: Roll down through the spine and stop right before your shoulder blades hit the floor, while extending your legs out so they're parallel with the ground.

Step 3: Contract the abs and return to starting position.

The X Abs

Step 1: Lie on the floor with your arms above your head (palms up) and your legs straight in front of you so that your body looks like the letter X.

Step 2: Lift your right and left arms off the floor; curl up and meet your hands together as you simultaneously lift up your left leg. Reach your joined hands and stretch them out on the outside of your raised left leg. Keep your right leg flat on the floor for stability.

Step 3: Return to starting position.

Step 4: Lift your right and left arms off the floor; curl up and meet your hands together as you simultaneously lift up your right leg. Reach your joined hands and stretch them out on the outside of your raised right leg. Keep your left leg on the floor for stability.

Step 5: Return to starting position.

