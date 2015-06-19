3 Things We Can’t Wait to See at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Sampling amazing wines, tasting dishes prepared by the country’s top chefs, and watching them demonstrate their pro tricks are just a few of the delicious reasons to attend this weekend's legendary Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colo. The breathtaking backdrop of the Rocky Mountains while you sip your perfect glass of rosé makes it even more memorable. Here are a few of the events on our calendar that we’re most excited about.

1. Summit Soirée

A party on the top of Aspen Mountain celebrates Jacques Pepin’s birthday along with the newly awarded Food & Wine Best New Chefs.

2. Barbecue Bash

Southern superstar chef Hugh Acheson, whom we’ve featured on the pages of InStyle, hosts an event to offer insight into his "fresh and seasonal" backyard cooking.

3. Chef's Chat

David Chang and Marcus Samuelsson have a conversation on a panel moderated by Dana Cowin, Food & Wine's editor in chief. (We hope they spill all their kitchen secrets.)

Stay tuned over the next few days for reports on all of the goodness, from new ingredients to genius chef’s tips!

For more information on the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, visit foodandwine.com.

