ASOS Will Start Modeling the Same Clothes on Different Body Types 

ASOS is taking another step toward fashion inclusivity with their latest move, and we're impressed. The clothing retailer announced on Twitter that it will start presenting the same clothing pieces on models of different sizes using Augmented Reality in order to help shoppers see how it fits.

Let's break down what that means more specifically. Basically, if you are shopping on ASOS.com, instead of seeing a photo of a dress modeled solely on a size 2 model when the dress is available in many sizes, ASOS will instead show the product on models of different sizes. This will help users get a better idea of how it might look on them.

Courtesy

Fans of the brand first noticed this change while shopping, and they took it immediately to Twitter. One user wrote "omg i love @asos even more!!! finally showing the same item on girls with different body types." ASOS quickly responded confirming that her observation was accurate.

Keep your eyes peeled as this rolls out across our app 👀 https://t.co/Hb4aMD4zOE — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

"Keep your eyes peeled as this rolls out across our app," they said. The brand also issued a statement to InStyle on the matter.

“We’re always testing new technology that can make our customers’ experience even better," the statement reads. "In this case, we’re experimenting with AR to show product on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape.”

Right now, only a few clothing items (like this smock dress on sale) have this feature, but clearly ASOS is planning to change that on their app soon, and it all marks another step in ASOS's drive toward inclusivity. Last summer, the brand featured models with stretch marks and acne scars modeling swimsuits, and it was met with similar joy from fans. Who knows what's next, but ASOS has got the right idea.