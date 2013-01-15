Ask Rebecca Minkoff: Is It OK To Wear Tights With Peep-Toe Booties?

Rebecca Minkoff is InStyle’s designer expert helping us answer reader questions! Here’s what she had to say this month:

QUESTION: Can I wear tights with my black peep-toe booties? I don’t want to freeze! —Carolyn M., Arlington, VA.

ANSWER: “Sorry—no. A bit of covered-up toe sticking out of your shoe looks cheap. A better option? Open-toe stockings, which will still keep your legs warm. You can find some at American Apparel and Capezio. Go for black instead of a bold color, as you’re already pushing the envelope enough by exposing your toes.”

For more of Minkoff’s style advice and her inspiration for spring, flip to page 92 of InStyle’s February issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!

Download the new issue on your tablet: iPad

Nook/Droid

Plus, check out more style Q&A!

MORE:• Bundled Celebs 2013: Jessica Chastain Loves A Good Coat• Rebecca Minkoff's Favorite Instagrams• 5 Trendy Turtlenecks You'll Love This Winter