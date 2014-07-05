Ask the Expert: The Beauty Maestro Troy Surratt

Image zoom Paul Porter /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Behold Troy Surratt, the man who helped Jennifer Lopez find her "inner" glow (he bronzes her cheeks, eyes, and chin). Now with his own beauty line, the protégé of makeup legend Kevyn Aucoin dishes on crafting a foolproof face and looking 10 years younger (pain-free).

What are some of the coolest moments you've been privy to while working with the stars?When I have a celebrity in my chair, it's the only time in her hectic schedule she's sitting still. Agents and personal assistants take advantage of that. I've seen movie deals signed and campaign offers negotiated.

Which products help makeup last all day?Guerlain bronzer has saturated color that warms your complexion. Tom Ford lipstick is super-long-lasting—choose a cool blue-red if you have a fair complexion or a russet red if you have a warm complexion. Apply a single sweep of matte setting powder to keep everything in place. Finish with a mist of rosewater, then bounce a damp Beautyblender sponge over your entire face to lift excess powder—the rounded end tackles the cheeks and forehead, while the pointed tip gets the delicate areas surrounding your eyes and nose.

What's an easy way to shave years off your look?Appearing clear-eyed and well-rested is key. Applying Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat right underneath your tear ducts has an instant brightening effect. Use Rohto eyedrops to keep your whites clear—they also have a cooling agent to make you feel awake.

Instant Beauty Tip

To shave years off your look, apply a luminating pen underneath your tear ducts. —@TroySurratt

Have you ever picked up a makeup tip from a client?Anjelica Huston taught me how to prevent lipstick from getting on your teeth: Wrap your lips around the tip of your finger, and pull your finger out to remove color off the wet line of the mouth.

Where's the craziest place you've ever done makeup?Everywhere from fast-moving boats to trailers in the woods. But the wildest experiences have been in the private salons of celebrities' homes. These custom makeup areas are equipped with everything you can imagine, like mini fridges for chilling fine perfumes and face creams. Glimpses into that world make up for the trailers in the woods.

Image zoom J Muckle

Bonus! Surratt shares his favorite beauty picks:

1. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat in No. 1, No. 2, and No. 5.5, $41 each; yslbeautyus.com.

2. Guerlain Terracotta Terra Tropica Palette, $72; saks.com.

3. The Original Beautyblender sponge, $20; sephora.com.

4. Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, $24; jurlique.com.

5. Surratt Diaphane Compact ($20) and Loose Powder in Matte ($20); barneys.com.

6. Rohto Hydra Eye Drops, $9; drugstore.com.

7. Tom Ford Lip Color in (from left) Scarlet Rouge, Cherry Lush, and Crimson Noir, $49 each; neimanmarcus.com.

Image zoom J Muckle

For more pros’ tips, tricks, and best-kept secrets, pick up a copy of InStyle’s July issue, on sale and available for digital download now.

Want more beauty? Get the best self-tanning tips for every skin tone in our gallery!