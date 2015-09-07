Eat Your Way Through Asia—In Queens, New York

With some 2.2 million residents—and nearly 1 million of them immigrants—the New York City borough of Queens is the most diverse place on Earth. And with all that diversity comes some incredible dining establishments, from authentic Greek to Pakistani, from Urdu to Colombian.

And of course there are loads of Asian restaurants from places you never knew had truly delicious regional cuisines. Now you can sample six of them (with six more to come) at one destination, One Fulton Square.

The newest culinary mecca in the middle of the neighborhood of Flushing's Asian-food scene just opened, but it's already luring both Asian locals and travelers alike. Even if you've never ventured past the East River or above Midtown, it's worth your time to make a culinary train trip to the outer borough to dine on food you can't eat anywhere else, not even in Manhattan.

Real estate developer Helen Lee, a second-generation Chinese-American, hand-selected the restaurants, which range from pizza and fried chicken to fine-dining and bars. Hop on the 7 train from Midtown and beeline to Leaf Bar & Lounge, on the rooftop of One Fulton Square. Botanically-inspired cocktails and Taiwanese small plates are presented in a wood-lined space that's as chic as it is bustling. The views are outrageous. Sign up for the opening party on September 18th on the website.

Or try a Japanese Omakase at Iki, where the chef chooses what you eat (all 10 to 14 courses of it) and everything is imported directly from Japan—and is beyond delicious.

Haven't tried Korean? The country's fried chicken is seriously finger-lickin' good (and nothing like the KFC kind). Try it at The Coop along with traditional dishes like bulgogi and japchae, then stick around when the after-work crowd rolls in for beer and cocktails. So what if you can't fit into that Alaïa dress the next day?

