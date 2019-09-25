Ashton Kutcher Almost Posted Something "Really Snarky" in Wake of Demi Moore Memoir Allegations

Is it 2005 again? The voracity of the current Demi Moore-Ashton Kutcher news cycle would be enough to boggle even the most pop culture savvy.

Moore spared little detail in her new memoir Inside Out, discussing all three of her marriages, the ins and outs of her sobriety, and her fraught relationship with the media.

Kutcher, specifically, has been at the forefront of much of the tell-all’s coverage, sparking headlines about threesomes, affairs, and Moore miscarrying his child.

Through it all, the That ‘70s Show alum has remained uncharacteristically quiet — until now, that is.

On Tuesday night he took to his social media platform of choice, Twitter, writing, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

OK, so, sentiment aside, we know Kutcher has some “snark” in the reserves. You might say the absence of his “snarky tweet” was actually much snarkier than whatever it was he’d planned to share with the internet?

Something tells me we haven’t heard the last from Kutcher on this matter.