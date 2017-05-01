Mila Kunis's 2-Year-Old Daughter Thinks Her Little Brother Is Her Own Baby

If you ask Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis is always right. And that's not just because they're married, although that certainly makes things easier.

The star of The Ranch recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about everything from how they decided to name their son Dimitri to his recent award for character.

In an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Monday, Kutcher, 39, recalls how he and Kunis were driving one day when she looked at him and said, "I think Donald Trump is going to become the president and I think our baby's name is Dimitri."

"She predicted it. She called it, it's not even a joke," he adds in the episode teaser. "That's just what it is. Everything she says is right."

Kutcher also revealed that the couple's 2-year-old daughter Wyatt thinks Dimitri is her baby. "She loves this baby, maybe more than me. It's like borderline," he jokes.

"At some point I'm going to have to explain to her that he's not really her baby, and I don't know how I'm going to do that," the actor says with a laugh. Dimitri, however, isn't so sure of his overly-affectionate big sister. "He's like Kung Fu Panda every time she gets close to him," he says.

Later in the episode, DeGeneres brings Kutcher's The Ranch costar and fellow That '70s Show alum Danny Masterson in for a hilarious game of Heads Up! The catch is, in honor of their upcoming movie, both actors have to wear giant inflatable cow suits as they act out the clues.

Watch it in the video above.

And how does Wyatt feel about the baby? Is Wyatt jealous, or is Wyatt accepting? Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby, and at some point, I'm going to have to explain to her it's not really her baby. She loves the baby so much. She's like, it's like Of Mice and Men. She's like, "I love you, and hug you, and squeeze you, and name you George." And I'm like afraid, she's like Lenny. You're gonna like squeeze the baby's head off, honey. [MUSIC] So we're on our way to the date night, and Mila turns to me, she goes. So I think Donald Trump's gonna become the President, and I think our baby's name is Dimitri. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] She's my wife, so that's just what it is, everything she says is right. [APPLAUSE] She's always right. Two weeks later I got home from work and for some reason the name just stuck in my head. And I was like, I think Dimitri's the name of the baby. And she was like, I know, right. And I was like, Yeah, tha's it. [MUSIC] Ready? Ready, go. All right, you gotta look there, yeah. Okay, okay. All right. A bunch of numbers are happening. [BLANK_AUDIO] [LAUGH] Yep, yep, that's the Heimlich, Heimlich. All right, [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

