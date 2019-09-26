Ashton Kutcher Wants Donald Trump Impeached After Meeting with the Ukrainian President

Ashton Kutcher's followers didn't get any news about Demi Moore when he posted a phone number and proclaimed that he was ready to drop some major truth. Page Six reports that anyone who tried to contact Kutcher through the provided number got political news, not gossip about his past marriage. Text messages to the number resulted in a message about current Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the impeachment-worthy news that broke involving an alleged phone call between him and President Donald Trump.

Followers got three tweets when they contacted the provided number. In the automated messages, Kutcher explained that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine when it was still a part of the Soviet Union, actually met with President Zelensky. Kutcher feels that there's real truth to the claims that he wants to make Ukraine a better place. Kutcher also touched on the accusations that President Trump withheld aid to the country to get insider information on former Vice President Joe Biden.

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

"Mila and I met with President Zelenski [sic] and his wife a little over a week ago. My gut: He is committed to eliminating corruption in Ukraine. He’s also committed to ending the war and grateful for the US financial commitment because they need it," the text read.

A subsequent automated response read, "If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden should be impeached. If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached"

Finally, there was a third message that came through. It reads: "If you like President Trump or not America is the priority soliciting foreign interference in our election in unAmerican [sic]."

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi submitted a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. A whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump and President Zelensky had conversations regarding Biden last July.

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said. "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."