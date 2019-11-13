How Ashton Kutcher Is Reportedly Reacting to Demi Moore's Tell-All Memoir

Demi Moore's tell-all memoir, Inside Out, laid bare intimate details about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, who she said cheated on her — and while Kutcher was reportedly not thrilled about the book, he's apparently choosing to act like it doesn't exist.

While the actor hasn't commented directly on the matter, a source told People that although he's not happy about the memoir, "he pretty much ignores it."

That tidbit certainly lines up with previous reports on how he's handling Moore's book. In the wake of Inside Out's release in September, he tweeted, "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it." If that wasn't what he'd consider a snarky tweet, we're shuddering to imagine what he had in mind.

In her memoir, Moore wrote that she had a miscarriage during her marriage to Kutcher, and that he had cheated on her in the midst of the emotional trauma. She also wrote that she began drinking again after two decades of sobriety, and that Kutcher questioned whether alcoholism was real or not.

During an episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith, she recalled, "Ashton said, 'I don’t know if alcoholism’s a thing. I think it’s about moderation.'" However, she also clarified that he wasn't to blame for her slip-up.