Find Out Which That '70s Show Alums Are Reuniting for a New Netflix Series

It's like Point Place all over again. Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson, aka Michael Kelso and Steven Hyde from That '70s Show, are reuniting for a new Netflix series called The Ranch, Deadline Hollywood confirms. The comedy was created by Kutcher's 2.5 Men showrunners Don Reo and Jim Patterson.

In the series, which has reportedly been ordered for 20 episodes that will be released in two batches, Kutcher plays a semi-pro football player who returns home to his family's ranch in Colorado to run the business with his brother, Masterson. And although no other Forman basement regulars are slated to appear on the show, Netflix is home to Orange Is the New Black that stars Laura Prepon, who played Donna Pinciotti on the long-running series. The Ranch is set to debut in 2016.

RELATED: Laura Prepon Analyzes Fan Tattoos of Her Orange Is the New Black Character