Ashton Kutcher Tweets Out a Photo of His Bachelor in Paradise Doppelganger

Ashton Kutcher may not know who Jared Haibon is, but thankfully Mila Kunis does—otherwise this gem of a photo wouldn't exist. The actress and Bachelor in Paradise fan (who knew?), made her husband pose for a photo next to a TV with a paused episode of the reality show on the screen to illustrate just how much they look alike.

Kutcher tweeted out the photo and, we have to say, the resemblence really is uncanny:

I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy? pic.twitter.com/0EC6J3n6Sj — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 1, 2015

He may not understand why he's taking the photo, but as Kunis knows from watching the show it's Ashley I. who initially made the comparison by saying describing Jared as a mix of Kutcher and Joe Jonas. After seeing the mention, Ashley got in on the fun and replied to Kutcher's message on Twitter:

Omg just seeing this...Hi Ashton, I'm Ashley! 👋🏻 Thanks for the side by side comparison, Mila. @joejonas, your turn! https://t.co/bOkq9awnX2 — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) September 1, 2015

Joe Jonas, we're waiting.

