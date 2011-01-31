Ashton Kutcher and Gisele Bündchen Hit the Runway

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 31, 2011 @ 10:38 am

While many celebrates walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards last night, Ashton Kutcher and Gisele Bündchen strutted in a different way down under—on a runway in São Paulo, Brazil. The two were in town for São Paulo Fashion Week, and walked in the Colcci fashion show. Bündchen flaunted her post-baby body in a bustier black look topped with a coat. Kutcher, who got his start in the business as a model, returned to the runway in a dusty gray leather jacket, loose gray tee and a pair of dark jeans. Kutcher's wife Demi Moore and her daughter Tallulah Willis sat in the front row.

