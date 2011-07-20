Ashley Tisdale on Vanessa Hudgens' Hair: 'It Looks Elegant'

What does Ashley Tisdale think of her High School Musical co-star and bestie Vanessa Hudgens’ new short ‘do? “She can pull off anything!” the actress told us when we caught up with her at a Miu Miu bash in Beverly Hills last night. “When she sent me the picture of her on-set, I was like, ‘Oh my gawd.’ I literally died.” And while 80% of InStyle.com readers voted that they prefer Hudgens’ long waves, Tisdale is in the crop-loving minority. “I think it looks elegant on her—very cool and pretty,” Tisdale said. “Her hair has been the same way for so long. It’s so great for her to change it up. I think she looks beautiful no matter what.” You weigh in: Vote for which length you prefer on Hudgens in the poll!

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf