Ashley Olsen's Dynasty Déjà Vu

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy of Everett Collection
Joyann King
Jun 16, 2009 @ 11:50 am

Watch your back Linda Evans; it looks like Ashley Olsen may be plotting a coup for the reprise role of Dynasty's Krystle Carrington. The stylish star wore a vintage gown to last night's CFDA Awards that boasted two staples of the not-so-subtle character's wardrobe—dramatic shoulder pads and glitzy jewels. We've been waiting for '80s glamour to truly make a come back since last fashion week, and Olsen—whose bold dress is an extravagant departure from her minimal look of late—finally got us giddy for shoulder pads again— like seeing the Carrington girls' fashionably iconic catfight for very first time.

