Ashley Olsen’s Hot Pink Trousers Are SO New York Minute

The day has come: an Olsen twin was spotted wearing anything but black.

Truth be told, the famous designer sisters have recently surprised us by ditching their usual dark, earthy, monochromatic getups for more colorful options. In June, Ashley turned to a white, very summery shirt for a day out. And just a few days ago, Mary-Kate impressed us in a gold floral kimono-dress at a wedding.

The latest Olsen fashion moment, however, may shock you in the best way possible. On Wednesday, Ashley exited her Manhattan hotel in a draped, cream-colored sweater that she styled with an oversize black coat. From the waist up, it included the signature staples of any Olsen look. Enter the pants.

Ashley went for the boldest, brightest, most Barbie-like pair of high-waist, wide-leg pink pants. At first, we couldn’t believe it was ASHLEY OLSEN wearing them. But boy, does she wear them well. The '70s-like design fit her perfectly and grazed the floor the way in which you’d want long, billowy trousers to fall.

Does this mean we can expect to see loud pops of color in an upcoming collection from The Row? Maybe, maybe not. However, everything about these pants reminds us of the one early 2000s film you know you loved: New York Minute.