Ashley Hebert’s Bachelorette Finale Dress: The Inside Scoop!

To hand out the final rose to J.P. on The Bachelorette, dental student Ashley Hebert wore a blush $16,790 Randi Rahm gown accented with ostrich feathers, silver sequins and silver and crystal beads. “When Ashley tried on gowns on the first day, the feather gown was the third dress she tried on, and she was so excited about it,” said the show’s stylist Cary Fetman. “I said we were saving it for the finale because it’s breathtaking.” Ashley is clearly a fan of Rahm’s designs—she wore five of his gowns this season. "I absolutely love the last night dress,” Ashley told us. “It looked beautiful with the ocean breeze."

TELL US: What did you think of Ashley’s dress? And were you happy with who got the final rose? Let us know in the comments!

MORE:• Ashley Hebert’s Top 10 Favorite Outfits• Poll: Who Should Get the Final Rose?