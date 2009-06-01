Ashley Greene's Major 24-hour Transformation

How do stars like Twilight's Ashley Greene go from airport casual to red carpet glamour in a matter of hours? Preparation. "We fitted her way in advance because of her hectic New Moon schedule," says Greene's stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who styled her for MTV Movie Awards. "We had to alter the dress," she said of the originally straight-cut Dolce & Gabbana dress. After accessorizing with a neon clutch and a dash of vintage beauty, Greene was red-carpet ready just 24 hours after arriving from Italy. "The dress felt very old school, that's where the idea for the hair and jewelry came from," said Urbanati. "The neon clutch gave it a little edge."

GET THE LOOK• Dress, Dolce & Gabbana, $1,716; at farfetch.com• Shoes, Brian Atwood, $464; bluefly.com

