Ashley Greene's Major 24-hour Transformation

BauerGriffin; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lisa Tilson
Jun 01, 2009 @ 4:00 pm

How do stars like Twilight's Ashley Greene go from airport casual to red carpet glamour in a matter of hours? Preparation. "We fitted her way in advance because of her hectic New Moon schedule," says Greene's stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who styled her for MTV Movie Awards. "We had to alter the dress," she said of the originally straight-cut Dolce & Gabbana dress. After accessorizing with a neon clutch and a dash of vintage beauty, Greene was red-carpet ready just 24 hours after arriving from Italy. "The dress felt very old school, that's where the idea for the hair and jewelry came from," said Urbanati. "The neon clutch gave it a little edge."

GET THE LOOK• Dress, Dolce & Gabbana, $1,716; at farfetch.com• Shoes, Brian Atwood, $464; bluefly.com

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!