Ashley Greene on Her Twilight Bridesmaid Dress: ‘I Loved It!’

While Carolina Herrera already confirmed that she designed Bella’s wedding dress for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1, we caught up with Ashley Greene to find out what she wore during the upcoming wedding scene. “I’m really excited for everyone to see my dress, too,” the Alice Cullen actress told InStyle.com at the anniversary bash for Ella Moss in Hollywood last week. “It was a collaboration for the dress. We wanted to have all the bridesmaids fit together and also have their own identity. So, we took a little bit of Alice’s past and put it into her dress.”

And what did she think of her look? “I loved it,” she said. “I didn't love the corset. There were corsets in them and we took them out by the end of the movie. We were just like, ‘We don't care!’ There’s dancing and stuff like that so that was the only part that I didn't like because that was uncomfortable, but once the corset came out I loved it.” As for the wedding itself, “it’s magical,” she said. “That’s the only way I’ve been able to describe it. It’s magical and beautiful.”

For more Twilight, check out the newest cast members in the gallery. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 hits theaters November 18th.

— Reporting by Andrea Simpson