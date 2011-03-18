Ashley Greene and Anna Kendrick's Dyed Denim

St. Patrick's Day may be over, but don't put away your green clothes just yet! Embrace the Kelly hue this spring, like Ashley Greene and Anna Kendrick, who both wore Rag & Bone's skinny jean in a vibrant emerald shade this week. The pants are the label's new colored denim style, which will be available for $165 on Rag-Bone.com next week. In the meantime, browse InStyle's Shop by Color issue for more great ideas for wearing color this spring.

