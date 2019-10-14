Ashley Graham Showed Off Her Stretch Marks and Pregnant Belly in a Nude Photo

Ashley Graham is continuing to document her pregnancy for fans on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared a nude selfie to her Instagram stories (which was screenshotted by People), which showed off her stretch marks and growing baby bump.

Graham has been sharing photos and videos of herself since announcing her pregnancy back in August. Last week, she posted a video, writing, "Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday. It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community."

In a video on Instagram in August, she announced that she and husband Justin Ervin were expecting their first child together, writing, "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better."

Since then, the model, who has been outspoken about body positivity, has shared pictures and videos documenting her growing baby bump, including a few posts of herself working out.

Graham was praised for sharing another nude photo of herself while pregnant in August, as fans chimed in to express how much they appreciated her sharing her "imperfections" on social media.

"Thanks for always being real and honest!" one person wrote at the time. "Beautiful! Makes me feel that I could be beautiful too with all my cellulite and stretch marks!"