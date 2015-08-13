Ashley Graham Dishes on Her Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

Rita Kokshanian
Aug 13, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Ashley Graham, she's just like us! In a casting call for the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the gorgeous model opened up about which of the ladies that has graced the pages of the mag is her favorite, and her answer may just be the same as yours: Chrissy Teigen

Additionally, Graham, who appeared in the 2015 issue of the always-popular magazine, revealed her guilty pleasure (french fries), her favorite sport (tennis), and the song she sings in the shower (Beyoncé's "Run the World"). Watch her play a game of Never Have I Ever below, plus head over to si.com to read more. 

