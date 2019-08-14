Ashley Graham Just Announced She's Pregnant

Ashley Graham is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, the model confirmed in a post on her Instagram.

On Wednesday, she posted a video of herself and Ervin, writing, "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better."

In the video, she and Ervin jokingly angle the camera together as it zooms out to show her baby bump, with Graham yelling, "Surprise!"

The two have been married since 2010, and in an interview with InStyle in 2017, Graham said that she met Ervin at her local church during what might seem like a very non-church friendly event.

“We were in church for ‘Porn Sunday,'" she explained. “It's a day where ex-porn stars came in and talked about how their life had been changed by church and god.”