Ashley Graham Shared Her Prickly Solution To Working Out Stress While Pregnant

Ashley Graham isn't shy about sharing every step of her pregnancy with fans – or just about every other aspect of her life.

So it's no surprise that she took to Instagram to give everyone a look at one of the ways she practices self-care while carrying her first child: acupuncture.

"I have been doing acupuncture throughout my whole pregnancy and I have to say it’s been keeping my body feeling so good! Yesterday Sandra @treatmentbylanshin did a little face sculpting with the needles and I love the results!" Ashley shared alongside a series of clips of her with the acupuncture needles still lodged in her face.

In a series of videos posted to her social media account, Ashley is seen getting acupuncture in some of the most tender areas of her face. It might make you a little squeamish, but it's all for Ashley's comfort, after all!

"We are sculpting into my cheek, into my jawline," Ashley explains in her first video. Acupuncturist Sandra Lanshin of Treatment by Lanshin, clarifies that they're working on removing muscle tension.

"And then we're going to sculpt, sculpt, sculpt!"

RELATED: Ashley Graham's Baby Shower Involved Twerking and Tattoos

In one clip, Ashley shakes the needles in her face while saying "Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas!" as if the green-tipped instruments were part of a Santa Claus-like beard. Finally, Lanshin removes the needles from Ashley's face, and we see the aftermath of all the tiny pricks. Yes, there's a little bit of bleeding.

This is something Ashley has been doing during her entire pregnancy, and she claims it's really kept her feeling "so good." It may not be your cup of tea, but it certainly seems to be keeping Ashley at her best. Perhaps acupuncture really is the secret to feeling fantastic while pregnant? It could definitely be an avenue worth pursuing. Ashley knows what's up, after all.