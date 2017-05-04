Ashley Graham Bares All in NSFW Photo Shoot

Isabel Jones
May 04, 2017

Ashley Graham got up close and personal in a recent piece for V Magazine. The model and unofficial body positivity spokesperson stripped all the way down—save for a piece of mesh netting and the occasional undergarment—for a tasteful black-and-white photo shoot, showing off her curves (and cellulite!) without a hint of trepidation.

Mario Sorrenti/V Magazine

In addition to the artful photo shoot, Ashley Graham sat down with actress Tracee Ellis Ross to discuss body positivity and her biggest role model, her mom.

“If you say, ‘I’m fat,’ that’s how you’re going to feel,” Graham told the Blackish star. “If you say, ‘I’m stupid,’ that’s how you’re going to start your day. I wake up sometimes and I feel like the fattest person alive, but I’m not going to let that affect the rest of my day. Say to yourself, ‘I like this day. I am bold, I am beautiful, and I am brilliant.’ For me, that hits the interior, the exterior, and it makes me feel smart.”

Mario Sorrenti/V Magazine

Many of the model’s mantras came straight from the woman who raised her.

"I think I hit bottom around 18," Graham explained. "I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home. And she told me, 'No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.'” And that it certainly has.

“Growing up, I idolized Beyoncé, J.Lo, and the Spice Girls,” the model shared. “Today, I have two role models. One of them is my mom. Just seeing how happy she has been going through [life] and how she’s handled every curveball is like, That’s a women who has integrity and dignity and has been kind and generous to people around her.”

Sounds like Graham got it from her mama.

