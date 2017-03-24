Ashley Graham's New Swimsuit Collection Promises to Be a Racy One

Summer is coming—and with it, Ashley Graham’s third capsule collection with swimwear line, Swimsuits for All.

Graham’s side hustle is strong. The empowering company launched its first collaboration with the Sports Illustrated model last May, featuring sexy swimwear for women of all sizes. “My next swim collection drops in May!!!!” Graham shared on Instagram.

My next swim collection drops in May!!!! @swimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Along with Graham’s exciting announcement, which she of course followed up with a sexy bikini video of her own, the model-cum-designer posted some campaign photos of her and her fellow Swimsuits for All models kickin’ it poolside in sexy black suits—Graham’s is fishnet!

👙👙👙#ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

We know you'll flip over the new collection. 💁🏼👙 Check back in May for more #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall! @theashleygraham A post shared by Swimsuits For All (@swimsuitsforall) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

RELATED: Ashley Graham Had Boyfriends Break Up with Her Before She Got “Too Fat”

Get excited, ladies. If Graham's previous collections have any bearing on the upcoming line—we're sure it's gonna be FIRE.