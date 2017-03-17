Ashley Graham Had Boyfriends Break Up with Her Before She Got "Too Fat"

Even with multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit features, an ANTM judging gig and big modeling contracts to her name, model Ashley Graham thinks there's still a long way to go when it comes to eradicating body shaming and bullying both in and outside of the fashion industry.
"Nothing has actually surprised me," the body positivity advocate said while speaking at the Urban Arts Partnership's 25th anniversary benefit on Wednesday. Opening up about hearing others' heartbreaking experiences with bullying, the swimsuit and lingerie model revealed, "I've lived exactly what they're living. I've lived the torment of the names. I've lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life."
The star believes that while change is on the horizon, it's not coming fast enough. "It's the same cycle, it doesn't matter what generation we are in," the 29-year-old said. "Every kid is going to go through the same thing."
And while her modeling career may be taking off, the SI beauty revealed that she still has moments of weakness where she feels like the "fattest woman alive," which she deals with by giving herself a pep talk in the mirror.
"'[I say] 'You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful,'" the ANTM judge shared.
We're sure those ex-boyfriends are feeling pretty stupid right now.