Ashley Graham, Gabourey Sidibe, and More Slay in Lingerie for Lane Bryant’s Body-Positive Campaign

These women are shaking off the haters in the best way. Lane Bryant put five gorgeous stars face-to-face with their cruelest social media comments to prove that curves are definitely beautiful.

In the empowering campaign, Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe, Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, and models Ashley Graham, Candice Huffine, and Alessandra Garcia rock sexy lingerie while reading some of the most hateful comments they’ve seen on the Internet.

“You ruined Sports Illustrated,” Graham says, reading a response to her SI cover earlier this year. “Well the way I see it, I made it better forever,” she responds while slaying in a black bra and curve-hugging skirt.

“Big is not always beautiful!” one comment reads. “Have you lost your mind? It is always beautiful,” Brooks says, looking fierce in black shapewear.

The fall 2016 campaign, #ThisBody Is Made to Shine, seeks to empower women to outshine the haters.

“Slay, sista, slay.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.