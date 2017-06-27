Ashley Graham Channels Her Inner Shania Twain on Lip Sync Battle

Ashley Graham shows us once and for all the right way to impress.

As the body confident star made her Lip Sync Battle debut one for the books, fans can catch a glimpse of the supermodel channeling her inner Shania Twain circa 1997 with a sexy rendition of "That Don't Impress Me Much" in a preview video.

The 29-year-old flaunts her famous curves in a leopard print two-piece ensemble reminiscent of the one worn by the country supserstar during the single's music video. Graham flawlessly accessorizes the getup with matching leopard print gloves and a choker, as well as a swipe of bright fuchsia lipstick. In the teaser clip, the model puts on quite the show, mouthing along to the tune and crawling across the stage.

Lip Sync Battle / Youtube

While a row of back-up dancers, clad in black crop tops and jean shorts dance behind her, we can see the SI Swimsuit beauty rejecting a row of men similar to the Brad Pitt, Elvis Presley, and rocket scientist-types that Twain famously dismissed in the OG song.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Toned Midriff in Flattering Activewear

Viewers can watch the full showdown when Graham goes up against Jermaine Fowler after a special Orange is the New Black-themed segment, featuring Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba, on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET on Spike TV.