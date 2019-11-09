Ashley Graham's Baby Shower Involved Twerking and Tattoos

Ashley Graham's baby shower was far from your conventional celebration.

On Friday, the model hosted a wild party in honor of the impending arrival of her first child — a baby boy — with husband Justin Ervin. While there were still the traditional makings of a typical shower (balloons, cupcakes), Ashley added an edge with tattoo, piercing, and manicure stations.

Meanwhile, the mom-to-be had a blast on the dance floor twerking up a storm in a body-con red dress. "Some things never change," Graham's friend, stylist Cary Tauben, captioned a snap of the 32-year-old showing off her moves on Instagram.

During the fun-filled evening, Ashley and Justin gave a heart-warming speech and expressed their gratitude for their friends and family. "Thank you so much," said Graham. "This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas!"

Earlier this week, Graham revealed the sex of her baby on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during a round of rapid-fire questions. “I’m having a boy!” she exclaimed, nearly jumping out of her seat. “I’m gonna be a mommy to a boy!”

Congrats, Ashley and Justin!