Ashley Benson Got a Surprise Birthday Shout-Out from the Olsen Twins

Ashley Benson celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday (December 18), and this year she got what could possibly be the best gift she's ever received.

Ashley received a special birthday shout-out from famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth & James designers and throwback duo of the '90s that every little girl grew up wanting to be (or befriend).

"Happy birthday, Ashley!" the twins said in unison in a post Ashley shared to Instagram. They were clad in black aviator shades and similar black overcoats. "I hope this year is one of the best ones yet. We're sending you lots of love," Ashley continued.

"Super magical, and can't wait to meet you soon," added Mary-Kate. So not only did Ashley get a rare shout-out from the Olsen twins, but they also plan to hang out with her soon. Meanwhile, for my 30th birthday, I went shopping and ate too much ice cream. It was nowhere near the same realm of cool.

We don't often get many Olsen twin sightings period, and it's even rarer that we see both Mary-Kate and Ashley together as of late. That's how you know this shout-out was such a special one. Ashley clearly seems to be treasuring the awesome gift, though.

Ashley kicked off her birthday festivities a few days prior, where she shared some photos from her London outing. Clad in black sunglasses and a fun "Birthday Girl" headband, she was pictured spending time with a few close friends as they walked the streets of London for a memorable night.

Apparently Ashley hasn't had her "official" birthday party just yet, so if she's already getting epic wishes from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and "see you soon" messages, it's possible the twins could be in attendance. Happy birthday, Ashley!