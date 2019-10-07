Ashley Benson Isn't a Blonde Anymore

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Fall is officially in full swing, which means celebrities are flocking to their go-to stylists to find the perfect new look for the season. While stars like Mila Kunis and Millie Bobby Brown have all gone blonde, others celebs, including Jennifer Garner and Liv Tyler, added bangs to their existing haircuts. But Ashley Benson has opted to go for a major cut and color change.

Just a month after getting her hair trimmed into a "clavicle bob" by hairstylist Marc Mena, the actress ditched her warm, sandy blonde hair for a rich chocolate brunette shade. Benson debuted her new dark hair on Instagram, causing the Internet to do a triple take.

“Me and my best @remi.franklin,” she wrote in the caption, tagging her friend, Remington Franklin.

Benson's new chocolate brown shade is rich, warm, and perfect for fall. But judging from the star's Instagram post, it looks as though her ends are slightly lighter, giving the color an overall effortless vibe, as if the actress spent months naturally growing out her blonde hair.

Going dark for fall may not be the most groundbreaking change, but Benson makes brown look so good.