Ashley Benson’s “Clavicle Bob” Is the Next Big Bob Trend

Image zoom Angela Weiss/Getty Images

If you're debating a hair change this fall, let the influx of recent celebrity hair makeovers convince you to book a salon appointment. We're just five days into September and already Britney Spears and Katherine Heigl have dyed their hair brown, and Charlize Theron took a major risk by getting a bowl cut.

Ashley Benson is the latest celeb who hasn't been able to resist the post-Labor Day urge to switch up her hair. The actress just hit Instagram to reveal her brand new bob.

Benson turned to celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena for the cut, which he's calling a "Clavicle Bob." According to a press release from Mena's publicist, the actress came to him requesting a cut that would enhance her natural golden bronde hair color. He gave her a long bob that hits at the clavicle and is slightly longer at the front. After, Mena added some extensions in to give Benson's new length layers and movement.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Explains Why She Kept Her Relationship with Ashley Benson a Secret

The long bob is on track to be one of this fall's biggest haircut trends, and Benson's "Clavicle Bob" is just one example of how versatile the look is. By making tiny tweaks to the cut, Mena created a version that suits and enhances Benson's hair. The long bob is also a great gateway cut for anyone who's been wanting to go short, but isn't ready to take the plunge and get a chin-length bob.

VIDEO: Did Ashley Benson Just Confirm Her Relationship With Cara Delevingne?

Whether you have no idea what to get for your next haircut or you're looking to upgrade your existing bob, Benson's "Clavicle Bob" might just be the answer.