Ashley Benson's New Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut Yet

Ashley Benson is the top recurring celeb in our 2019 hair inspiration folder. Her year of transformative styles began with a honey blonde mid-length cut with darker, grown-out roots. Then, in September, Benson went from long to a collarbone-grazing "Clavicle Bob." A few weeks later, she ditched her dirty blonde hair for a rich chocolate brown shade with a touch of caramel. Now, the actress is closing out the decade with her shortest haircut yet.

Benson's hairstylist Marc Mena cut off her light ends and gave the star a chin-length choppy-layered bob. So naturally, the actress named this cut "The Bobson." She showed off her new length in a series of photos on Instagram, and the way she's played around with her part and tousled it shows just how versatile this cut can be.

But that's not all. Benson also gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look of her cut on her Instagram Stories. In one post, she revealed that this is the first time she's gone without extensions. Mena, who also shared the star's bob on Instagram, said that he "took the Clavicle Bob to new heights" in honor of the actress ditching her extensions.

With as good as Benson's hair looks, it's definitely something you should keep in mind for the holiday season. So if you're low on holiday hair inspiration, put down the rhinestone hair clips and call up your favorite salon instead. Just don't forget to save a photo of the actress' choppy bob to show your hairstylist.