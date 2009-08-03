Ashlee Simpson's Doc Martens Fashion Flashback

With Melrose Place set to debut on September 8, we wanted to know what past fashion trend star Ashlee Simpson wants to see make a comeback. "My sister Jessica had these flowery Doc Martens and she never let me wear them," Ashlee, who plays a small town girl on the updated 90's small screen hit, told us. "I begged her for them and now I own them. Hopefully, I'll be making an appearance in them very soon!" Now there's news that fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier has designed a collection of Docs, so Ashlee may be wearing hers on the red carpet sooner than she thinks.