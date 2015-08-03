Ashlee Simpson Reveals the Rock Star Name She Gave Her Baby Girl

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are making sure their daughter follows in their musical footsteps with a cool name fit for a rock star. After all, grandma is the legendary Diana Ross. [USA Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Your Frisbee-playing skills could extend beyond hanging out with your dog, and possibly take you to the Olympics, since Ultimate Frisbee is now recognized by the International Olympic Committee. [Sports Illustrated]

2. It's time to celebrate summer's favorite fruit. Here are 12 ways to celebrate National Watermelon Day. [AOL]

3. Ronda Rousey redefines what it means to hit like a girl with an impressive knockout during a UFC fight. [People]

4. Watch Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro play a 70-year-old intern in the trailer for The Intern. [Time]

5. The Alexander McQueen exhibit may have closed, but this short film gives another great look into the iconic brand's designs. [WWD]