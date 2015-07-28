Ashlee Simpson's Latest Maternity Look Is So Chic

Rita Kokshanian
Jul 28, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

Since Ashlee Simpson announced that she and husband Evan Ross were expecting their first child together back in December, her public outings have been few and far between. But her latest appearance proves that when it comes to maternity style, Simpson is a pro. 

The singer and her handsome husband stepped out for some shopping in L.A., where the expectant star put her growing belly on full display in a very chic look—a tight black dress topped off with a khaki trench. She finished the look with sunnies, a studded black purse, and comfy flip-flops. 

Ross, who stopped to share some kisses with his wife during their trip, took to Instagram yesterday to share some new photos from the pair's gorgeous wedding. Keep reading to see them all:

Rehearsal dinner

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

Amazing wedding moments !

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

Love those lips!!! #wedding memories

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

Look how beautiful our reception was!!! Just looking back through photos. Such a special day

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

Another shot of my beautiful lady. Before rehearsal dinner

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

#mybrothers. So much love. #wedding-photos

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

