Ashlee Simpson's Latest Maternity Look Is So Chic

Since Ashlee Simpson announced that she and husband Evan Ross were expecting their first child together back in December, her public outings have been few and far between. But her latest appearance proves that when it comes to maternity style, Simpson is a pro.
The singer and her handsome husband stepped out for some shopping in L.A., where the expectant star put her growing belly on full display in a very chic look—a tight black dress topped off with a khaki trench. She finished the look with sunnies, a studded black purse, and comfy flip-flops.
Ross, who stopped to share some kisses with his wife during their trip, took to Instagram yesterday to share some new photos from the pair's gorgeous wedding. Keep reading to see them all: