You know what they say—the couple that dresses together, stays together. Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross stepped out to celebrate her 32nd birthday at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles last night, and the duo was dressed in their signature coordinating bohemian style.

For the occasion, the singer wowed in a printed black and white midi dress that she topped off with a groovy robe-style Etro coat ($12,065; neimanmarcus.com) that featured a green embellished print on the outside, cute daisy print on the inside, along with a black satin lapel and cuffs. The blonde beauty completed her outfit with a textured black tote bag and towering patent leather platform kicks. Meanwhile, her actor beau looked dapper in an all-black ensemble made up of a button-front shirt with gold accents, skinny trousers, a sharply tailored blazer, cool leather boots, a beaded necklace, and a bold statement hat.