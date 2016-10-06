Ashlee Simpson Masterfully Mixes Boho Prints for L.A. Date Night with Evan Ross
You know what they say—the couple that dresses together, stays together. Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross stepped out to celebrate her 32nd birthday at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles last night, and the duo was dressed in their signature coordinating bohemian style.
For the occasion, the singer wowed in a printed black and white midi dress that she topped off with a groovy robe-style Etro coat ($12,065; neimanmarcus.com) that featured a green embellished print on the outside, cute daisy print on the inside, along with a black satin lapel and cuffs. The blonde beauty completed her outfit with a textured black tote bag and towering patent leather platform kicks. Meanwhile, her actor beau looked dapper in an all-black ensemble made up of a button-front shirt with gold accents, skinny trousers, a sharply tailored blazer, cool leather boots, a beaded necklace, and a bold statement hat.
On Monday, the mother of two celebrated her special day with Ross and her two kids, 7-year-old son Bronx Mowgli and 14-month-old daughter Jagger Snow, and The Hunger Games star took to Instagram to share an adorable snap from their family festivities.
RELATED: Evan Ross Shared the Cutest Family Photo for Ashlee Simpson's Birthday
VIDEO: Jessica Simpson's Most Precious Mommy & Me Moments
This pair has had quite the fun-filled week.