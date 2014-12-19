Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Are Expecting Their First Child Together

A big congratulation are in order for Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross: The couple is expecting their first child, People confirms. The new addition to their family will be the first sibling for Simpson's 6-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli, her child with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

PHOTOS: Ashlee Simpson's Beauty Transformation

This is exciting news for the newlyweds, who tied the knot Aug. 31 at Diana Ross's Connecticut estate where, the legendary singer serenaded her son and his bride. Simpson's sister Jessica served as her matron of honor, and little Bronx walked his mother down the aisle. We couldn't be happier for the pair, and one thing's for sure—we can't wait to see how Simpson dresses her baby bump.

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style