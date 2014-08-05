Ashlee and Jessica Simpson Post a Bare-Faced Selfie (and Look Like Twins!)

There must be something in the water! Both Ashlee and Jessica Simpson looked completely gorgeous, and more alike than ever, in a makeup-free selfie that newlywed Jessica shared on her Instagram account a few days ago. The famous siblings are glowing (almost literally) as they pose close together with matching kissy faces—au naturale. “Sunset with @missbananahammock / @ashleesimpsonofficial #SISTERS #NOFILTER," Jessica captioned the photo.

The older Simpson is no stranger to the bare-faced look, often posting pictures in minimal to no makeup—and we love her for it.

