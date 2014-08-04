This Artist Reimagines Designer Logos in a Very Clever Way

Graphic Ts have been one of the standout trends of the summer—just ask Diane Kruger, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jessica Alba. Artist Mike Frederiqo has taken this warm weather staple and given it a very fashionable twist. For his latest collection, Frederiqo has reimagined designer logos by recreating them out of the likeness of their designers. A Chanel double-C crafted from two intertwining Karl Lagerfelds (above, left) and a classic YSL logo of three Yves Saint Laurents (above, right) are just a sampling of his creations. And while we love how timeless these logos are on their own, we have to admit we're a tiny bit obsessed with what he's done with them.

You can get Frederiqo's T-shirts, which start at $85, on mikefrederiqo.com. Plus, check out 17 statement-making graphic T-shirts in our gallery!