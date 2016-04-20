This New Book Is the Ultimate Guide to Dressing Your Curves

Stylist Susan Moses has spent her career outfitting celebs like Queen Latifah and Gabourey Sidibe in looks that flatter their famous curves. And now she’s put all of the style tips and tricks she has learned into one place, so we can benefit, too.

The Art of Dressing Curves: The Best Kept Secrets of a Fashion Stylist ($21; amazon.com) might be a culmination of many years in the fashion industry, but it has a delightfully simple message that women everywhere can relate to—embrace your body. “Be bold about your fashion desires and unapologetic about your figure,” says Moses in her intro. “Curvy confidence at its very best will have an extraordinary impact on your entire life.”

The title, which was released this week, starts with the basics—identifying your body type—and goes on to cover everything from shapewear to shoes. Who knew that every woman should own a torsette, aka a control tank top with an open bust?

Moses also sets her sights on your closet, identifying 15 timeless items that complement every body. Most of us already own these classics—the white shirt, the LBD, the trench coat—but Moses takes it a step further helping you to create a more personalized list of essentials that actually work for your life. To be considered a keeper, Moses says a piece must meet four criteria: reflects your personal uniform, exists in a neutral color, is made of a high quality fabric, and most importantly, flatters your bod.

But perhaps the biggest treasure trove is tucked way in the back of the book. Flip straight to page 238 to read the curvy girl’s resource guide that breaks down Moses's favorite designers, tried-and-true retailers, and awesome websites, all organized by category. On your mark, get set, shop!