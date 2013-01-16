Arrow Returns Tonight With New Episodes!

Is Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) quitting his superhero gig and hanging up his bow and arrow? Arrow returns tonight on The CW, and after Queen’s brutal beat down in the winter finale, it sure seems that way. But when Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) seeks out his help, how can he resist? The rest of this season is sure to put Arrow to the test as well, thanks to a whole slew of new villains to fight. Keep an eye out for a different kind of enemy in the third episode—guest star, Seth Gabel, as a drug dealer preying on his younger sister, Thea (Willa Holland). “I play a street thug/drug kingpin based on Count Vertigo from the comic book series,” Gabel told InStyle.com about his villainous character squaring off against Arrow. “The character is disturbingly destructive and intimidating, a lot of fun to play!” As for working on set with Amell? “Stephen is fantastic to work with. He’s an incredibly hard worker and brings a lot of great ideas to set during rehearsal.” We wouldn't expect anything less from a superhero! Tune in for the rest of Arrow's nail-biting season at 8/7c on The CW.

Plus, six things you need to know about Arrow!

— Janelle Grodsky