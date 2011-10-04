Army Wives star Sally Pressman became a bride of her own! The actress married fellow actor David Rogers on September 17th in Santa Barbara, California. Pressman chose the “Estelle” dress from the Kenneth Pool collection by Amsale Aberra for her big day, which features a silk organza bodice, hand-beaded tulle skirt, and a crystal beaded belt. “This gown has lots of embroidery and attention to detail,” Aberra told InStyle.com exclusively. “The slim silhouette and delicate beading complemented her beautifully. Sally is a girl who would look great in everything, but this particular dress was the perfect choice.” The bride finished her look with earrings by Gilan. Click through the gallery to see more beautiful celebrity brides of 2011!MORE: • The Most Popular Wedding Gowns of 2011• 50 Favorite Celebrity Wedding Dresses• The Wedding Dress of the Year
Army Wives Star Weds in Kenneth Pool Dress
Albert Michael/startraksphoto; AdMedia