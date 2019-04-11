Ariel Winter Answered a Fan’s Question About Why She’s “So Thin”

If we're keeping score in the never-ending saga that is Ariel Winter versus body-shaming Instagram trolls — well, it's fair to say she's the one on top.

We're used to seeing the Modern Family actress expertly shut down anyone who body-shames her, however she took to her Instagram on Wednesday to open up about her changing appearance with a sobering discussion about mental health.

According to screenshots obtained by E!, Winter candidly responded to a fan who asked why she looked "so thin," writing that her weight loss was due to a change in her anti-depressants.

"For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn't lose no matter what I did," she wrote. "It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult."

However, she says that last year, she went through a change in medication, and found a combination that works for her — and while she wasn't looking to lose any weight, weight loss was one of the symptoms of her new anti-depressants.

"The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn't lose before just giving me back a metabolism," she wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, weight gain is a symptom of nearly all anti-depressants, though each person responds to medication differently. And while some people gain weight after starting anti-depressants, it's not always the medication itself that causes this — plenty of things can lead to weight gain during anti-depressant therapy, like inactivity due to depression. Plus, some people may lose weight while going through depression, and can see an improved appetite when they take anti-depressants and begin experiencing improved moods.

Either way, Winter explained, "I feel better mentally with the change" — and that's all that matters.