Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Killer Curves in a Sexy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Ariel Winter has topped herself once again in her latest sexy look. The 18-year-old stepped out in L.A. on Saturday in a strappy cutout swimsuit that showed off her incredible figure.

The Modern Family star looked happy as can be after taking a dip in the pool at the Just Jared 4th Annual Summer Bash. Winter accessorized the olive green suit with a red top-handle satchel, round sunnies, and springy curls in her hair.

The actress clearly dresses nothing like her TV character, Alex Dunphy. Between body-hugging dresses and cutoff short shorts, Winter loves putting her curvaceous frame on display. Last week, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, looking like a golden girl in a cutout yellow one-piece while at a spa with her sister.

☀ready to #relax in the #spa #getaway #sister #trip A photo posted by Ariel Winter (@arielwinter) on Aug 6, 2016 at 2:16pm PDT

Days later, she was spotted in distressed short shorts paired with a high-neck black bodysuit and gray over-the-knee suede boots, proving that her fashion prowess knows no bounds.

Keep doing you, Ariel!