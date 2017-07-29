Ariel Winter Just Sold Her Major L.A. House—Look Inside!

The real estate gods seem to be smiling on Ariel Winter—the 19-year-old actress found a buyer for her house! And pretty darn fast, too. The Modern Family and Sofia The First actress listed her $1.65 million dollar home in the Los Angeles suburb of Sherman Oaks a few months ago, and it is now in escrow.

The new owners will enjoy a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom manse with a camera-equipped CCTV security system, a swimming pool and a spa tub, fire pit and four seat snack counter.

Before she had any prospective buyers, Winter decided to upgrade and move into a place in the next neighborhood over, Studio City. Her new 5,000 square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and costs $2.7 million dollars.

We expect it's every bit as tricked out as her last place, though it must have been hard saying goodbye to her glass-walled walk-in wine cellar, and family room with a floor-to-ceiling stone-clad fireplace. However, with all that extra space she will definitely have enough room for future sleepover guests.

The actress will be a student this fall at UCLA and will most likely make friends that want to escape dorm life and come over. And who wouldn't want to hang out with Ariel Winter? She's a body positive warrior who posts uplifting Instagrams about self-love.

She also has excellent taste in real estate, clearly.