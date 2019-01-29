Ariel Winter Shuts Down Troll Claiming She Got Plastic Surgery to Lose Weight

Honestly, at this point you'd think that body-shaming trolls would have learned not to mess with Ariel Winter. Because she knows how to SHUT. THEM. DOWN.

Sharing a photo from a friend's birthday celebration on Instagram, the Modern Family star was noticeably slimmer, wearing a gingham jumpsuit. And while many fans praised her recent weight loss in the comments section, a few critics suggested she looked "too skinny."

One commenter went as far to suggest that Winter got plastic surgery, or that "chopping up her body" was the reason for her new appearance. "Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before ‘the change’ she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl [sic] out here to feel beautiful who’s thinking of [plastic surgery] its worth it,” the user wrote in regards to Ariel's recent snapshot.

Winter fired back with a swift and smooth takedown. “I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do?” Winter said.

She added: “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look.” You tell 'em, Ariel!

Earlier this month, the actress faced criticism for her weight loss, with one troll accusing her of using "coke/meth" to drop extra pounds. Ariel didn't let the comment slide, and sarcastically responded.

"My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!!," she wrote. "Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

Word the wise: Don't come for Ariel!