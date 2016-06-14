Ariel Winter Attends Her High School Graduation in a Peachy Bodycon Dress
Modern Family star Ariel Winter is staying close to Hollywood to pursue her college education and is officially expected to begin her studies at the University of California Los Angeles this fall. And while the star's success on the show is a major accomplishment alone, the 18-year-old celebrated her latest milestone on Monday when the recent red head attended her high school graduation inside the Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A.
"It's actually done…I GRADUATED," she wrote on Instagram alongside an image of her blue cap and gown and newly minted diploma. It wasn't just her scholastic achievement that sparked some attention, though. For her big day, Winter rocked a blush-toned sleeveless dress that complemented her femme fatale locks and threw on a pair of pointed-toe, studded nude Christian Louboutin pumps that have adulthood written all over them.
Earlier this week, the beauty rocked a sheer lace white dress at a pre-graduation celebration with a friend. Last month, Winter made her UCLA enrollment official and shared an image of her admissions letter on Instagram.
Congratulations, Ariel!