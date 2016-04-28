Ariel Winter Reveals She's Going to College—Find Out Where

Ariel Winter is off to college! The Modern Family star took to Instagram last night to announce the news, and reveal which school she'll be attending come this fall.

The 18-year-old accepted an offer of admission from UCLA, which means we can expect to see the actress rocking a lot of blue and gold in the future. "It's an AMAZING DAY! I'm going to UCLA," she captioned a 'gram of the Los Angeles school's online admissions page. "Thank you to everyone who has been there for me on this journey! #bruinsbaby."

It's an AMAZING DAY! I'm going to UCLA- thank you to everyone who has been there for me on this journey! #bruinsbaby A photo posted by Ariel Winter (@arielwinter) on Apr 27, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

RELATED: Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Killer Physique in a White Bikini on Spring Break

And it seems like life really does imitate art. Just a few months ago, her Modern Family character Alex Dunphy left home to attend college. Congrats to Winter on this big step!